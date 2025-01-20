'This Made Me Smile': Jasprit Bumrah's Heartwarming Reaction To Viral Coldplay Acknowledgment During Mumbai Concert

The fans attending the Coldplay concert were in for a major surprise as the British rock band's lead singer, Chris Martin, name-dropped Jasprit Bumrah out of nowhere. The crowd of 45,000 were left jaw-dropped after witnessing the exciting moment at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The audience went into a frenzy when Chris Martin, who was singing their hit song "Sky Full of Stars," unexpectedly paused to mention Bumrah's name.

Jasprit Bumrah Reacts to Coldplay's Shoutout in Mumbai Concert

After receiving a special shout-out from singer Chris Martin during Coldplay's concert in Mumbai, Jasprit Bumrah shared his reaction to their acknowledgement. The British rock band's lead singer humorously said that the show needed to be halted because of the pace spearhead's presence. The crowd went berserk after Martin name-dropped Bumrah, and the latter also started to chant the cricketer's name.

“Hold on, we have to finish the show because Jasprit Bumrah wants to come and play backstage... He says he needs to bowl at me now,” Chris Martin said.

Bumrah shared his thoughts on Instagram, saying that the moment made him smile and that it was more special to be mentioned during the show.

"This made me smile! Incredible vibe at the @coldplay concert in Mumbai (from what I've seen here) and even more special to be mentioned," Bumrah wrote in the caption of the social media post shared on Instagram.

Jasprit Bumrah Named In Team India's Champions Trophy Squad Despite Injury Concern

Jasprit Bumrah has been named as a part of Team India's preliminary squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Despite the injury issues he suffered during the Border Gavaskar Trophy series, the BCCI and its selectors have chosen to keep him in the squad. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar has said that the team management is still awaiting Jasprit Bumrah's health status and will closely monitor the pace bowler's fitness in the run-up to the tournament.

"Bumrah has been told to off-load for five weeks after and he won't be available for the first two ODIs against England. We are waiting on his fitness and will know his status in early February from the medical team," Agarkar said while speaking to the reporters during the press conference.