'Captain Has Shown Leadership': Jasprit Bumrah Praises Rohit Sharma As Indian Captain Sits Out Sydney Test Against Australia

In a decision that took a lot of people by shock, Indian captain Rohit Sharma decided to opt out of the fifth Border Gavaskar Trophy test in Sydney. In his stead the captaincy has fallen in the hands of fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah who has undeniably been India's best player this series. Rohit Sharma was not having a good time with the bat as his form was being questioned with several people asking the Indian captain to retire.

As the Indian captain decided to sit out the fifth test, Jasprit Bumrah lauded the Rohit Sharma.

Bumrah Praises Rohit As Indian Skipper Sits Out Of Fifth Test

In an unprecedented turn of events, India skipper Rohit Sharma "opted to rest" himself from the fifth and final Test against Australia after a series of underwhelming performances, a move that put his future in doubt and evoked emotional responses from his successor Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant.

Rohit on Friday "opted to rest" from the series finale, having scored only 31 runs across five innings in three Tests. He made way for Shubman Gill in the do-or-die game of the series.

Rohit's decision handed his deputy Bumrah the leadership role. Bumrah had captained the side in the series-opener as well when Rohit took a short paternity break. India won that match in Perth by 295 runs, their only victory on the tour so far.

"Our captain has shown leadership, he has opted to rest," said Bumrah at the toss.

"It shows the unity we have in the team," he added in front of a packed arena, trying to put an end to talks of dissension in the dressing room.

The day, however, ended with India struggling yet again, dismissed for 185 after opting to bat.