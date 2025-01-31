Jos Buttler Elects To Bowl First In Pune As England Look To Level Series Against India

India and England are all set to face off in the fourth T20I in Pune as England are currently on tour in India. England are on a long tour in India which will see them play five T20Is and three ODIs against India before the ICC Champions Trophy that will be taking place in Pakistan and Dubai. Out of five T20Is, three have already been played and the fourth will begin shortly in Pune. India won the first two T20Is with the third one going England's way.

The two teams will be desperate for a win tonight as England will be looking to tie the series so they can make the fifth and final T20I the series decider. As for India, they will be doing all they can to win in order to pick up the series win tonight. Jos Buttler will be a threat to India as he has been in terrific form with the bat.

England Win Toss And Elect To Bowl First Against India

England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted field against India in the fourth T20I here on Friday.

India have brought in pacer Arshdeep Singh, fit-again Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube in place of Mohammed Shami, Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar. England have also made a couple of changes with pacer Saqib Mahmood and batter Jacob Bethel replacing Mark Wood and Jamie Smith.

India lead the five-match series 2-1.

Teams:

India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy