'It Is Very Rare': Kapil Dev Showers Massive Praise On Jasprit Bumrah For His Captaincy

Kapil Dev, the legendary cricketer, has praised Jasprit Bumrah for his exceptional leadership and performance in the ongoing Perth Test against Australia. Bumrah, who is leading the team in the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma, has been instrumental in India's strong showing in the match.

Jasprit Bumrah's impressive bowling figures of 5/30 helped India secure a crucial 46-run lead in the first innings, dismissing Australia for a mere 104 runs. This achievement marked Bumrah's 11th five-for in Test cricket and his seventh in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries.

Notably, Bumrah's seven five-wicket hauls in SENA nations have put him on par with Kapil Dev, who also achieved the same feat during his illustrious career. Kapil Dev has expressed his admiration for Bumrah's performance, stating that the Indian team has exceeded expectations in the ongoing Test match.

“Special congratulations must be given to Bumrah because it is very rare that bowlers are chosen as captains and it feels very good to see him lead the way he has done,” Kapil Dev told the media here during the Vishwa Samudra Golden Eagle Golf Championship.

Kapil lauded Bumrah for bringing fast bowling back into the discussions in the country.

“I need not say anything — his records show (how good he is). He is the top bowler in the world, what else do we need?” he said.

“I hadn’t thought before that a fast bowler would be discussed so much in India but that is happening today and I feel happy and proud about that,” he added.

India staged a stunning comeback to take complete control of the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with Yashasvi Jaiswal’s superlative 161, KL Rahul’s 77 and a fifty from Virat Kohli extending their overall lead beyond 400.

Kapil said India’s performance was contrary to the exceptions given the team was recently trounced 0-3 by New Zealand at home.

“The team is playing really well. They should win the first Test, positive thinking should always be there,” he said.

“It wasn’t expected that the team would play so well after the New Zealand series. You feel angry when they play badly but also (rediscover the) love when they do well,” he said.

“It (the praise) is for all, it is a team game. One player has done the job today for the team and tomorrow there would be someone else.

"The Indian team has played very well,” Kapil Dev said when asked about Yashasvi Jaiswal, who became the third youngest player after Sachin Tendulkar and Rishabh Pant to hit a Test ton in Australia.