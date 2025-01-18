Karun Nair Will Not Get Picked For India's Champions Trophy 2025 Squad Due to THIS Reason

Despite scoring 752 runs in seven innings, Karun Nair may not get picked for India's Champions Trophy 2025 squad. While most believe it is unfair not to pick the 33-year-old despite mind-boggling form, the reason is reportedly that the management does not want to take a step back and hence he won't make the squad. Nair would have been hopeful of finding a spot as the squad for the marquee event is set to be announced today. Nair last played an international game way back in 2017. He also had played two ODI's in 2016 under the leadership of MS Dhoni . While Nair is not entirely out of the race of finding a spot, he would be hopeful of making a red-ball comeback with the team in transition.

‘Dream is always to play for the country’

"The dream is always to play for the country. So, yes, the dream is still alive. That's the reason we play this game, to play for your country. So, the one and only goal was to play for the country.

“I think this is my third comeback (laughs). And I need to keep doing what I am doing at the moment. Keep scoring runs whenever I can in every single game that I play. That's the most that I can do. Everything else is not in my control. But till it (selection) happens, it's just a dream. It's still not there yet. But again, like I said, I would like to focus on one innings at a time," Karun Nair said while speaking to PTI.

"I've not done anything differently. There is no secret. I think it's just years of hard work and persistence, you know, the coming together of all of it. And probably you can say, taking each day as a new one and making sure that I respect every single innings that I play," the 33-year-old cricketer added.