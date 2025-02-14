'Thanks Buddy': Kevin Pietersen Pens Down Heartfelt Note For Virat Kohli After Ex-India Skipper Gifts His Son Signed Jersey

Virat Kohli is a global icon and there are no doubts about it. The former India captain is in the last phase of his career and will be seen in the Champions Trophy next. Kohli's form has been under the scanner lately, but he showed glimpses of getting his groove back in the recently concluded India vs England ODI series. Kohli has had a troubled time in Test match cricket recently and this also forced him to return to Ranji Trophy cricket, but that didn't help either.

The former India captain missed the first India vs England ODI due to a sore knee. Kohli returned in the second ODI but couldn't score a lot of runs. But the RCB star turned the tables in no time and notched up a stellar fifty in the third and the final ODI of the series.

Virat Kohli's Son Gifts Kevin Pietersen's Son A Signed Jersey

Former England player Kevin Pietersen was an official broadcaster for the England vs India ODI series. Pietersen had also shared the Royal Challengers Bengaluru dressing room with Virat Kohli for quite sometime. It is an open secret that both Virat and Kevin share a deep camaraderie from their playing this. Pietersen has also admired Kohli quite a few times in the past. The former India captain recently signed a jersey for Kevin Pietersen's son Dylan. The English legend took to social media to share the picture of the same.

'Got home and gave Dylan Pietersen a gift from Virat Kohli and it goes straight on! Fits like a glove. Thanks, buddy!' wrote Pietersen on his social media account.

Pietersen Slams English Cricket Team