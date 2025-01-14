Published 13:25 IST, January 14th 2025
KL Rahul, Sanju Samson Unlikely To Keep Wickets For India In Champions Trophy 2025, BCCI To Look For Alternate Option: REPORT
Team India will play all their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai. The Rohit Sharma-led team kickstart their CT 2025 campaign against Bangladesh on February 20
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to announce India's provisional squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. The selectors are already mulling over a few names considering the fact that the Indian team is in a transitional phase and the future of a few players are possibly on the line. After the happenings of the India vs New Zealand Test series and the debacle in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, the spotlight is firmly on the Indian team, the selectors and the leadership group.
Champions Trophy is India's next big assignment and it will be played next month. The ICC Champions Trophy will be played in a 'Hybrid Model', with Team India playing all their matches in Dubai. The selectors, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Rohit Sharma will have to get a lot of combinations right for India to do well in the upcoming marquee ICC event.
KL Rahul, Sanju Samson To Miss Out On Keeping Role: Reports
KL Rahul had done a stellar job for India while playing the wicketkeeper-batsman's role in the 2023 ODI World Cup. Let's not forget the fact that Rishabh Pant was in his recovery phase at that point in time. Rahul provided stability to the team while Pant was absent. But this might not be the case in the upcoming Champions Trophy as Pant's services are now available. As per a report by the news agency PTI, Dhruv Jurel, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan will be in the race for the backup keeper's spot.
The BCCI selection committee will possibly name the squad after the culmination of the Vijay Hazare Trophy final. The initial deadline for the squad announcement was January 12, 2025. but the BCCI had reportedly requested the ICC to give them an extension for the squad announcement date which is now speculated to be January 18, 2025.
India Eye Second Consecutive ICC Trophy
The Indian team created history back in 2024 after beating South Africa in the World T20 Final. India won the T20 World Cup after seventeen long years and they are now eyeing the Champions Trophy which they had last won in 2013 under MS Dhoni's leadership. India start their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on February 20, 2025 against Bangladesh.
