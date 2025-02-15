'Last ICC Event For Virat, Rohit And Jadeja': India Trio Sent Brutal Message Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025

The Indian Cricket Team is expected to enter a transition period as a number of prominent players are likely to call time on their careers. Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja already announced their retirement from the shortest format after India's T20 World Cup triumph last year.

The trio has been named in the 15-member Champions Trophy squad and they will be central to India's plans when they start their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. Both Virat and Rohit encountered tough times on the Australian tour and their performance sparked various discussions including a potential retirement for the duo.

Notably, after the Champions Trophy the next ICC event is the T20 World Cup in 2026, a format from which the three players have already moved on.

Aakash Chopra Opens Up On Indian Trio's Future

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra feels this Champions Trophy could be the last ICC event for Virat, Rohit and Jadeja. On his YouTube channel, he said, 'I am saying with a heavy heart... There is a strong possibility. The Champions Trophy is about to happen and after that, there will be another ICC event this year, which is the WTC (World Test Championship) final and we haven't reached there. So none among Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja will play that.'

The next ODI World Cup is scheduled to be held in 2027 and Aakash insisted the players also might feel it will be too hard to stretch until that time.

'After that, the ICC event next year is the T20 World Cup but all three have retired from that format. So all three won't play there as well. The ODI World Cup will be in 2027, which is a bit too far. The world will look very different by 2027. I think the players also feel this could be their last.'

Rohit, Virat And Jadeja Have Been Pillars Of Indian Cricket