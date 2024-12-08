Ex-IND Star Flags Rohit's Issues After 2nd Test Loss, Says Ongoing Slump May 'Affect His Captaincy'

Team India failed to capitalize on Australia in the Adelaide Test after they let go of getting a 2-0 lead. The Aussies were utterly dominant with the Pink ball, while the Men in Blue have failed to stand up to the challenge. Former Team India cricketer Harbhajan Singh spoke about Rohit Sharma 's woes in test cricket as he conceded a win in Adelaide. He also highlighted the importance of the upcoming Brisbane Test.

Harbhajan Singh Says Brisbane Test Vital for Rohit Sharma Amid Struggles

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh pointed out the need for Rohit Sharma to come out of the ongoing slump and make a statement with a dominant performance. He also said that Rohit needs to deliver a sound performance in the Brisbane Test, which will be clinical for his confidence.

"When such a big player doesn't score runs, it will become a slight cause for concern. We know that Rohit has great ability and has scored a lot of runs for India. However, he didn't score runs in this match and the previous series as well. When the runs are not scored, the pressure comes on the batter.

Rohit Sharma walks off the field as his teammates greet each other after their loss in the second cricket test match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval | Image: AP Photo

"We won't want the Indian captain to have the pressure of scoring his own runs, as it could affect his captaincy as well. We hope that he comes back to form. The conditions at other venues like Brisbane might suit him more. He needs to leave this match behind and think about what better can be done going forward and how the team can play better because the team is more important than his form," Harbhajan Singh said while speaking to Star Sports.

Rohit's Woes In Test Cricket Continues As India Lose Adelaide Test

Australia bounced back spectacularly from their Perth fiasco, tying the five-match series 1-1 and maintaining their perfect record in day/night Test matches. In terms of balls bowled, it was the shortest Test match between Australia and India. Out of the 2700 legal deliveries that could have been made, only 1031 balls were bowled. Australia finished the formalities in 3.2 overs and only needed to score 19 runs.