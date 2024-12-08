Published 19:00 IST, December 8th 2024
Ex-IND Star Flags Rohit's Issues After 2nd Test Loss, Says Ongoing Slump May 'Affect His Captaincy'
A former India cricketer has highlighted the importance of the Brisbane Test for Rohit Sharma after he conceded a win at the Adelaide Oval.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Team India failed to capitalize on Australia in the Adelaide Test after they let go of getting a 2-0 lead. The Aussies were utterly dominant with the Pink ball, while the Men in Blue have failed to stand up to the challenge. Former Team India cricketer Harbhajan Singh spoke about Rohit Sharma 's woes in test cricket as he conceded a win in Adelaide. He also highlighted the importance of the upcoming Brisbane Test.
Harbhajan Singh Says Brisbane Test Vital for Rohit Sharma Amid Struggles
Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh pointed out the need for Rohit Sharma to come out of the ongoing slump and make a statement with a dominant performance. He also said that Rohit needs to deliver a sound performance in the Brisbane Test, which will be clinical for his confidence.
"When such a big player doesn't score runs, it will become a slight cause for concern. We know that Rohit has great ability and has scored a lot of runs for India. However, he didn't score runs in this match and the previous series as well. When the runs are not scored, the pressure comes on the batter.
"We won't want the Indian captain to have the pressure of scoring his own runs, as it could affect his captaincy as well. We hope that he comes back to form. The conditions at other venues like Brisbane might suit him more. He needs to leave this match behind and think about what better can be done going forward and how the team can play better because the team is more important than his form," Harbhajan Singh said while speaking to Star Sports.
Rohit's Woes In Test Cricket Continues As India Lose Adelaide Test
Australia bounced back spectacularly from their Perth fiasco, tying the five-match series 1-1 and maintaining their perfect record in day/night Test matches. In terms of balls bowled, it was the shortest Test match between Australia and India. Out of the 2700 legal deliveries that could have been made, only 1031 balls were bowled. Australia finished the formalities in 3.2 overs and only needed to score 19 runs.
The loss in the Adelaide Test will be Rohit Sharma's fourth consecutive defeat in red-ball cricket as the skipper. He previously lost the New Zealand Series 0-3 and the losing streak continues after conceding a win in Adelaide. The skipper's woes have been exposed in public and it is yet to be seen what the Indian skipper plans to do next.
Also Read: Forgettable Sunday For Indian Cricket As Senior Men, Women And U19 Sides Suffer Heavy Defeats
Updated 19:13 IST, December 8th 2024