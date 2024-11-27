Hardik Pandya Hammers CSK's Rs. 2.2 Crore Buy For 29 Runs; Takes Revenge of Earlier Humiliation

Hardik Pandya was in action at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Wednesday during the Baroda vs Tamil Nadu game and made his presence felt on the domestic front. While he did not prove to be lethal with the ball, he played a vicious knock with the bat to inspire Baroda's 3-wicket win at the Holkar Stadium.

Hardik Pandya On a Roll In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Batting first Tamil Nadu posted a gigantic total of 221/6 on the board, leaving Baroda with the target of 222. Narayan Jagadeesan (57), Shahrukh Khan (39), and Vijay Shankar (42) did the bulk of the scoring for Tamil Nadu. With the ball, Hardik Pandya was taken for runs and was struck for three sixes by Vijay Shankar in an over. Pandya went wicketless and was overtly expensive, giving away 44 runs in three overs.

However, the India all-rounder made amends with the bat. He came to the crease in a precarious situation when it was 50-50. Pandya nevertheless smashed some lusty blows to put Baroda in the driver's seat. During the innings he immensely targeted Gurjanpreet Singh, collecting as many as 30 runs in an over bowled by him. Pandya hammered four sixes and a boundary on Singh.

It should be noted that Gurjanpreet Singh was bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs.2.2 crore in the recently conducted IPL Mega Auctions in Jeddah.