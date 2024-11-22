'He was too Worried': Warner Opines On Virat Kohli's Dropped Catch Of Labuschagne On Bumrah In Perth

Virat Kohli's dreadful run with the bat continues as once again he fell cheaply, this time at the score of 5 runs on Day 1 of the 1st India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test. The batting failure seemingly affected his fielding as well. The Indian batter dropped a sitter to give Marnus Labuschagne a chance, which on another day could have punished India dearly. Fortunately for the visitors, stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah had it covered as he got rid of Labuschagne later in the day in Perth.

David Warner On Virat Kohli Dropping a Sitter

The slip-catching on Day 1 of the first Test was top-notch from both sides. Barring the dropped catch by Virat Kohli, all the other airborne to the keeper and adjacent to him met with a pair of safe hands. Kohli received severe flak for putting down an easy take. However, as experts try to break down the reason behind every act, former Australian opener David Warner did the same on Kohli's drop.

"He had it in his hands and because today we saw it with Mitchell Starc in the Ashes at Lords." Warner while speaking on FOX Cricket.

"You catch the ball and as soon as the ball is in your hands, you place it on the ground, it was almost like he was too worried about catching the ball and then putting his hand on the ground and keeping it upright.

"You can see his hands tucked in there. If he goes the other way and the ball is on the ground that is deemed not out, which I think is ridiculous because he has already had control of the ball. But players are now worried about turning the ball back upright so you don’t touch the ground," he added.