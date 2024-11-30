IPL's Baby Crorepati Goes Early! Vaibhav Suryavanshi Falls Flat After Scoring 1 Run At U19 Asia Cup

After becoming the IPL 's newest sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the talk of the town. The Rajasthan Royals picked up the 13-year-old Uncapped India star at INR 1.1 Crore, which made him an overnight trend all over the realm of cricket in India. Suryavanshi is currently representing Team India at the ACC U19 Asia Cup and is featuring against Pakistan in Dubai. However, the young cricketer from Samastipur, Bihar, failed to put up a performance, which raised questions over his worth.

13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Heavily Falters At U19 Asia Cup Against Pakistan!

The Vaibhav Suryavanshi showcase failed to showcase its charm against Pakistan when Team India faced off against their cross-border rivals at the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024. After becoming a phenomenon in the IPL 2025 Auction, Suryavanshi had a chance to prove his worth against Pakistan, but he was taken out of the equation by PAK bowler Ali Raza.

During the first ball of the fourth over, Vaibhav Suryavanshi's front foot planting forced Ali Raza's delivery towards the off-side. The Pakistani bowler pitches a good-length delivery outside off. The ball flies to the wicketkeeper's left side after Vaibhav grabs the thick outer edge. Saad Baig dives to his left side to scoop the catch into his gloves. The IPL's baby crorepati had to walk back after scoring just one off nine balls as he put on a flop show against Pakistan at the U19 Asia Cup.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Unfazed Over The Fanfare Around Him After IPL Auction

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is a major trend after becoming one of IPL's youngest crorepati, but the 13-year-old Bihar batter said that the events going on around him do not distract him and is concentrating on his game right now.

"I'm currently focused on my game. I'm not bothered by what's happening around me. I want to concentrate on the Asia Cup first and then take it game by game," Vaibhav Suryavanshi said while speaking to the Sony Sports Network before the U19 Asia Cup fixture.

Additionally, the young Indian batter also stated that Brian Lara is his role model, and he strives to keep it organic with all the abilities he possesses.