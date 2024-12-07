Shami Set For Australia Tour: Pacer's Visa & Equipment Ready, Pending NCA Fitness Approval | Reports

As Team India continues their trip down under and faces off against Australia in the border Gavaskar Trophy series, expect the visiting side to get some added reinforcements soon. One of Team India's premier pacers, who has been eyeing a return to the national side, could be heading to Australia and join the team to make his international comeback. Amid the anticipation, it looks like the BCCI is all set to bring back Mohammed Shami, and he is expected to be a part of the BGT red-ball series soon.

Mohammad Shami Expected To Fly Down Under, Join Team India At The Border Gavaskar Trophy

Veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami is scheduled to play in the final two Test matches of the current series against Australia. With his playing gear already on its way to Australia and the NCA's medical team's fitness clearance being a 'matter of formality.' The Bengal veteran may be touch and go for the Brisbane Test, which starts on December 14. But it is inevitable that he will play in the fourth Test in Melbourne on Boxing Day test match. According to a person close to the cricket player, the NCA 'fitness certificate' is expected to arrive shortly. The visa formalities are reportedly done as well, and all he needs is to wrap up his domestic duties at the SMAT T20 tournament.

"[Mohammad] Shami's India kit has already been dispatched to Australia. He will complete Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 assignment and then leave," sources have told to the PTI.

India's Mohammad Shami celebrates after taking a wicket during the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 tournament match between Madhya Pradesh and Bengal at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. | Image: PTI

Veteran India Pacer To Soon Report At NCA After Domestic Duty In SMAT

Mohammed Shami will be heading to Bengaluru soon and report to the NCA to get himself assessed by the medical team and the strength and conditioning trainer. This will take place following Bengal's National T20 Championship campaign, as the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy knockout round is being held in Bengaluru.

"Shami will be playing the pre-quarterfinal for us against Chandigarh. He will join us in Bengaluru by tomorrow. However, I am not sure if he will be available if we qualify for quarters or go the distance. Guess he will be fit and available for last two Australia Tests," Bengal head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla said as per reports.