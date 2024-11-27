New Zealand vs England Live Streaming: How To Watch NZ vs ENG 1st Test in India, US, UK, and NZ?

The New Zealand vs England 1st Test match is scheduled to start tomorrow, November 28, at Christchurch. The match is part of England's tour of New Zealand, which will run from November 28 to December 2.

Both teams will be looking to make a strong start to the series. New Zealand has a talented squad, including players like Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, and Tim Southee. England, on the other hand, has a strong team led by captain Ben Stokes, with players like Joe Root and Stuart Broad. It's shaping up to be an exciting match.

When will the New Zealand vs England 1st Test match take place?

The 1st NZ vs ENG test will be held on Thursday (November 28).

Where will the New Zealand vs England 1st Test match take place?

The game will be held at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

At what time New Zealand vs England 1st Test match will begin?

The New Zealand vs England 1st Test is scheduled to begin at 03:30 AM IST and 11:00 AM local time.

How to watch the New Zealand vs England live telecast of 1st Test in India?

The live telecast of the match will not be held for the match.

Also Read | ICC Likely To Bear Financial Losses As PCB Ignore Security Issues And Deny BCCI's Hybrid Model

How to watch the New Zealand vs England Live Streaming of the 1st Test in India?

The New Zealand vs England Test series 2024 will be live-streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch the New Zealand vs England Live Streaming of the 1st Test in England?

Fans in England can watch New Zealand vs England live streaming of 1st Test on TNT Sports.

How to watch the New Zealand vs England Live Streaming of the 1st Test in New Zealand?

Fans in New Zealand can watch New Zealand vs England live streaming of the 1st Test on SKY Sport.

How to watch the New Zealand vs England Live Streaming of the 1st Test in USA?