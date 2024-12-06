Nitish Reddy Hits An UNREAL Scoop Shot Over The Boundary, Scott Boland Left Stunned | WATCH

Team India looked in trouble after Australia's bowling attack kept on scalping wickets in the first innings. The Men in Blue looked to be struggling as the big hitters also faltered early and couldn't make much of an impact. But one of India's young guns stood out as all-rounder Nitish Reddy put up a sound performance for the side. One of them also included an audacious scoop shot off Scott Boland's delivery.

Nitish Reddy Shocks Scott Boland With Unreal Reverse Scoop For A Six | WATCH

All-rounder Nitish Reddy has made a notable debut appearance in red-ball cricket while being a part of Team India. At the Border Gavaskar Trophy, the young Indian cricketer was a strong force as he helped maintain partnerships and functioned as a decent bowler. The 21-year-old debuted at the Perth Test, where he stitched a crucial partnership with Virat Kohli to give Team India the edge over Australia. Reddy showed his prowess at the Pink Ball Test in Adelaide as he smashed an audacious shot off Scott Boland's delivery.

In the second ball of the 42nd over, Nitish Reddy slammed a reverse scoop shot off Scott Boland's length-ball delivery. Reddy changed his position and smashed the ball over the cordon for a six. The reverse scoop was enough to leave the Australian bowling attack dumbfounded as Team India faced them with the bat.

Team India Bowled Out At 150 In Adelaide, Nitish Reddy Stands Out

Nitish Reddy was among the rare cricketers who withstood the Aussie bowling attack for quite a while as the other Indian batters faltered heavily. Team India superstars Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma couldn't walk the talk, while Australia's Mitchell Starc picked up his maiden five-wicket haul during India's first innings. But Reddy's fearless approach pushed India to 180 all out on day one of the day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval.