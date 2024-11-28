Search icon
  • 'Not Acceptable': PCB's Stern Reminder As ICC Huddles Up To Decide Over Champions Trophy Schedule

Published 17:31 IST, November 28th 2024

'Not Acceptable': PCB's Stern Reminder As ICC Huddles Up To Decide Over Champions Trophy Schedule

The PCB have sent a strong notice to the ICC before the board members engage in a discussion for the contentious Champions Trophy 2025 schedule.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Champions Trophy | Image: X/@TheRealPCB

The Champions Trophy 2025 remains a major issue, with India's denial adding ambiguity to its involvement in the marquee tournament. Given that India and Pakistan have not engaged in bilateral relations in a long time, there is still reluctance to send Team India to Pakistan. The ICC has yet to announce the tournament schedule, as India's stance against sending a team to the host country remains strong. The supreme ICC board is all set to come forward and make a key decision regarding CT 25, and PCB has renewed their strong calls regarding the tournament.

PCB Warns ICC Board Before Pivotal Talks on the Champs Trophy 2025 Timeline

Before the International Cricket Board comes together to decide the schedule of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy in 2025, the Pakistan Cricket Board have issued a stern notice to the council as they reiterated their stance that they will not host the marquee tournament in a hybrid model. They have also asked the global governing body not to discuss the option in the upcoming board meeting. As

“I can confirm that PCB has a few hours back told the ICC that a Hybrid Model is not acceptable to them,” a source said to PTI.

According to reports, following India's refusal to send the team across the border, the ICC called a virtual meeting of the executive members to address the scheduling dilemma surrounding the major event. The PCB has been adamantly against the hybrid model and has suggested that the ICC consider alternative ways to host the Champions Trophy.

Also Read: Champions Trophy: ICC Board To Meet On Nov. 29 To Finalize Schedule, Possibly Settle Hosting Dispute

The Continued Tug-of-War Between BCCI and PCB

Additionally, according to sources, the PCB thinks India would receive preferential treatment if the ICC permits the hybrid model. Furthermore, it is said that the PCB had placed restrictions on their consideration of the hybrid model because if it was done, the Pakistan Team would not be allowed to visit India for any upcoming ICC events held there.

“I can confirm initially the PCB had looked at the possibility of a Hybrid model on the condition that if India can’t play in Pakistan, then in future there would be Hybrid models in all ICC events in India right until 2031 ( ODI World Cup in India and Bangladesh) as Pakistan would not go and play in India,” sources said.

Also Read: Discussion on 'Hybrid' Model For Hosting Champions Trophy Set to Dominate ICC Meeting

[With PTI Inputs]

Updated 19:44 IST, November 28th 2024

ODI World Cup Champions Trophy

