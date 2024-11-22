Published 22:57 IST, November 22nd 2024
'Should Be Awarded 3 Free Hits’: Massive No-Ball in T10 League Stuns David Warner and Cricket Fans
The former Australian opener David Warner posted the image of the episode and asked a pressing query. "The Abu Dhabi T10 league was this a free hit??"
In the backdrop of international Cricket where India and Australia are at loggerheads for the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the action from the league dais is also taking place simultaneously. Among the tournaments, season 8 of the Abu Dhabi T10 league is making striking waves, displaying the talent pool from different parts of the world while highlighting a format shorter than the T20.
What's The Talking Point?
Along with the brilliance, there also comes across rare cases of peculiarity and something of the sort was caught on camera during match 5 of the tournament, taken place between Morrisville Samp Army and New York Strikers on Friday.
Hazrat Bilal, who plays for UAE and Samp Army bowled a massive no-ball on the 4th delivery of the 3rd over of the New York Strikers run-chase. He overstepped so much that upon noting it even David Warner could not refrain from mentioning about it on social media.
David Warner Highlights The No-Ball
The former Australian opener posted the image of the episode and asked a pressing query. "The Abu Dhabi T10 league was this a free hit??"
The comment section of Warner's post is filled with reactions from netizens. Here are a few of the many.
About the match action, batting first Morrisville Samp Army posted a gigantic 135/1 in 10 overs. In reply, Strikers could not push beyond the mark of 99, resulting in a 35-run victory for Samp Army.
