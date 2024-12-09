South Africa Turn Up The Heat After Almost Pushing Out Rohit & Gambhir-led India Off WTC Final Race

The race to the World Test Championship final has turned out to be more interesting after the recent developments in red-ball cricket worldwide. Amid the battle between India and Australia for supremacy in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, a new contender has emerged in the race for the WTC Final As South Africa came out of nowhere to soar up in the standings. India's woes have increased as it could act as a major trouble for the Men in Blue.

South Africa Add Insult To Team India's Injuries Amid Race To WTC Final

South Africa managed to do the unthinkable in the World Test Championship Standings. The Temba Bavuma-led Proteas Men gained a clean sweep over the visiting Sri Lanka, which strengthened their case for the World Test Championship Final. Once seen as an unlikely contender, South Africa has pipped Australia and India to secure the top spot in the WTC 2023-25 Points Table. The recent update could trouble Team India, who recently suffered a loss to Australia at the Adelaide Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The Rohit Sharma-led side failed to meet expectations in the Day-Night Test as they looked visibly under-confident while facing the pink ball.

One win for South Africa will cement their case for the WTC Final at Lord's Cricket Ground as the Proteas Men will be facing Pakistan in a red-ball series. SA has 63.33 percentage points after winning six off ten matches, and they need just one more win to become the finalist for the one-off WTC Final.

South Africa's players celebrate the dismissal Prabath Jayasuriya for 9 runs during the fifth day of the second Test cricket match between South Africa and Sri Lanka, at St George's Park in Gqeberha | Image: AP Photo

Team India's Troubles Arise After Falling To No. 3 Spot At WTC Standings

South Africa's rise in the World Test Championship Table has increased Team India's problems, as they have slipped to the number three spot with 57.29 percentage points. The Men in Blue need to win three Test matches at any cost, and they are now coming off a loss against Australia in the second test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The Indian cricket team put on an outstanding display in Perth, defeating the Aussies by an overwhelming 295 runs. However, Australia levelled the series at 1-1 after defeating Team India, captained by Rohit Sharma, by ten wickets in the next Test match at Adelaide.