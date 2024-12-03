'Waha Kyun Gaya?': Yashasvi Jaiswal Commits Rookie Mistake, Gets Publicly Schooled By Rohit Sharma

The effervescent youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal made Aussies the testament of his extraordinary talent in the 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, at the Optus Stadium, in Perth. The left-handed batter stood tall in the second innings, amassing an eye-pleasing 161 with the bat to inspire India's overwhelming 295-run victory over the hosts. Jaiswal not only fired with the bat in the Test but did not hold back from giving Australia a taste of their own medicine.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Commits a Rookie Mistake, Gets Schooled By Rohit Sharma

Following the footsteps of Virat Kohli, the talisman of the new generation, Yashasvi Jaiswal has showcased that he too can get verbally involved with the Australians. While taking on the veteran Mitchell Starc in the first Test, the 22-year-old dared to stand and throw at the pacer that he is "bowling slow." It only highlights the outright confidence he has in himself.

Away from the cricket field, Yashasvi Jaiswal is still vulnerable to rookie mistakes. He made one on Monday when Team India arrived in Adelaide for the 2nd Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Mistakenly he entered a no-entry zone and thereby received a stick from captain Rohit Sharma.

Rohit scolded the youngster, asking, "Waha Kyun Gaya (Why did you go there?)", Gill playfully teased Jaiswal, saying, "He got stuck. It says no entry right there. It will open if we go close. Only if we go close."

Momentum in Favour of Team India

After bringing the Aussies to their knees in Perth, Team India would be riding high on momentum, vying to repeat the heroics in Adelaide. Ahead of the start of the Test, India have received a major boost as first-choice captain Rohit Sharma and a key figure in the batting line-up Shubman Gill have returned to the squad. Gill spent some time on the crease in the warm-up game against PM's XI and looked solid. Moreover, the new bloc of players also looks ready to contribute. Thus, with a 1-0 lead in-store and the incoming of premier players, Team India is set to put the Aussies under pressure again.