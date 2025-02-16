Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket News /
  • LOBBIES in Pakistan Team Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Ex-Star Makes Bold Comment on Mohammed Rizwan-Faheem Ashraf

Updated 09:56 IST, February 16th 2025

LOBBIES in Pakistan Team Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Ex-Star Makes Bold Comment on Mohammed Rizwan-Faheem Ashraf

Days ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener, things are not looking up for hosts Pakistan.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Pakistan's captain Mohammad Rizwan sets the field during the T20 international cricket match between Australia and Pakistan in Sydney, Australia | Image: AP Photo

Days ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener, things are not looking up for hosts Pakistan . After losing the tri-series final home soil against New Zealand, there are whispers that there may be a rift inside the Pakistan cricket team. But, what is the real truth - is there any meat to the story. Former Pakistan cricketer and someone who has seen the game evolve from close quarters, Basit Ali, has claimed that there is a divide in the Mohammed Rizwan-led side. Ali pointed out an instance of how Rizwan, the captain, use Faheem Ashraf during the summit clash in Karachi. As per Basit, Rizwan did not give Faheem the new ball and also asked him to roll his arms over when the game was almost out of their grasp. 

ALSO READ: Rohit & Kohli Among First Group of Players & Coaches Fly Out For Dubai

‘Rizwan clearly showed he was not happy’

“Rizwan clearly showed he was not happy with Faheem Ashraf being included in the team. He didn’t give him the ball after just two overs and only used him again when the match was already lost,” Ali remarked.

In fact, Faheem had a bad day in the office where he conceded 16 runs in 2.2 overs and scored 22 with the bat. So, do you think the players are not happy with Rizwan as the captain of the side? 

ALSO READ: Rohit, Virat And Jadeja Sent Brutal Message Ahead Of Champions Trophy

Pakistan CT Defending Champions

If that is the case, it is bad news for hosts Pakistan. For the unversed, they are the defending champions of the event. Sarfaraz Ahmed led the Pakistan side to the crown back in 2017. The Rizwan-led side would be carrying the hopes of millions of fans in Pakistan. Can he bring the team together and string in victories and eventually go on to clinch the title? 

Published 09:50 IST, February 16th 2025

Champions Trophy Pakistan

Recommended

CPRO of Northern Railways Contradicts Eyewitness Account
India News
'Keep Scoring Runs' - Kohli's Ex-RCB Mate's SPECIAL Message For Babar
SportFit
NDLS Stampede: 18 Killed; Rs 10L Ex-Gratia Announced for Victims | LIVE
India News
US Tried to Interfere in Indian Elections? Musk-Led DOGE Drops Big Hint
World News
Presidents' Day: How Washington's B'day Turned from Reverence to Retail
India News
Vikrant Massey, Bhumi Pednekar's Golden Advice On Pariksha Pe Charcha
Entertainment News
Abandoned Shoes, Torn Bags: The Haunting Aftermath of Delhi Stampede
India News
Maharashtra Student Paraglides to College to Dodge Traffic | Watch
Viral News
Benny's 'Cheesy' Valentine's Surprise For Selena Leaves Fans Unimpressed
Entertainment News
Maha Kumbh 2025 to End on Feb 28? UP Govt Extends Officials' Duties
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: