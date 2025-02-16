LOBBIES in Pakistan Team Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Ex-Star Makes Bold Comment on Mohammed Rizwan-Faheem Ashraf

Days ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener, things are not looking up for hosts Pakistan . After losing the tri-series final home soil against New Zealand, there are whispers that there may be a rift inside the Pakistan cricket team. But, what is the real truth - is there any meat to the story. Former Pakistan cricketer and someone who has seen the game evolve from close quarters, Basit Ali, has claimed that there is a divide in the Mohammed Rizwan-led side. Ali pointed out an instance of how Rizwan, the captain, use Faheem Ashraf during the summit clash in Karachi. As per Basit, Rizwan did not give Faheem the new ball and also asked him to roll his arms over when the game was almost out of their grasp.

‘Rizwan clearly showed he was not happy’

“Rizwan clearly showed he was not happy with Faheem Ashraf being included in the team. He didn’t give him the ball after just two overs and only used him again when the match was already lost,” Ali remarked.

In fact, Faheem had a bad day in the office where he conceded 16 runs in 2.2 overs and scored 22 with the bat. So, do you think the players are not happy with Rizwan as the captain of the side?

Pakistan CT Defending Champions