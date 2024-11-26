IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad and Predicted Playing Eleven For Next Season

IPL 2025 Auction: Lucknow Super Giants have been the newsmakers at the IPL 2025 auction with the record-buy of Rishabh Pant . But have they bought a XI that could win them their maiden title? That is the question. The Lucknow-based franchise bought Pant for a whopping Rs 27 crore on the first day of the auction. They also bought six other players on the opening day of the auction. And then on the second day of the auction, they packed up their squad with some budget buys. So, what will be their playing XI in IPL 2025?

LSG PREDICTED XI

With lack of regular openers in the side, the Capitals may opt for Pant and Mitchell Marsh at the top. The other option they have is opening with Aiden Markram and Marsh, or it could be Pant and Markram as well. If Markram opens, then you could very well see Pant playing at No. 3 or Nicholas Pooran slotting in there. The top four looks fairly sorted. In the middle-order, LSG have David Miller and Ayush Badoni. Shahbaz Ahmed could be next - the all-rounder. Ravi Bishnoi plays as the specialist spinner and the pacers would be Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan and Mayank Yadav.