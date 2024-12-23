Published 13:26 IST, December 23rd 2024
'Managed To Get Some Pace In': MCG's Pitch Curator Warns IND Batters To Be Wary Of Australia's Pace Attack In Boxing Day Test
Known to be one of the most popular grounds in Australia, the Melbourne Cricket Ground gets ready to host the much-awaited Boxing Day Test.
Known to be one of the most popular grounds in Australia, the Melbourne Cricket Ground gets ready to host the much-awaited Boxing Day Test. The much-anticipated game would be played between India and Australia. It will be the fourth Test match of the five-match series and with the series locked at 1-1, the MCG game would be mighty important for both sides. With the spotlight set to be on the strip that is going to be used, the curator who is preparing the pitch has spoken. The curator claimed that the pitch is made as per the weather conditions.
‘Managed to get some pace in it’
“All the good bowlers get excited when they come here now. It gets through well for us. We’re never going to be as quick as Perth and Brisbane, but over the last few years we’ve managed to get some pace in it, which has created that excitement,” MCG chief curator Page said.
Looks like the Indian pacers, especially Jasprit Bumrah would love to have a go at the Australian top-order on such a pitch. It is a crucial Test match with the series evenly poised at 1-1. India beat Australia at Perth and then the hosts bounced back at Adelaide to level the series.
Updated 13:36 IST, December 23rd 2024