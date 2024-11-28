Massive Worry For India Ahead of Adelaide Test As They Look To Wash Away The Blemishes of 36 all-out

Jasprit Bumrah's Team India have humbled the mighty Australia in their own backyard. The manner in which Bumrah's Team India grinded Australia on their home soil is something that has been never seen before.

Winning by 295 runs in the Optus Stadium, Perth, a stadium where the Kangaroos never lost before. Given the thumping way, India started the series, Australia have their hopes pinned on the second Test in Adelaide to make a comeback.

Indian domination under western Australian skies

India certainly dished out two consecutive series losses for Australia Down Under in 2018 and 2020, but the manner in which India defeated Australia in Perth is an undying statement of sheer dominance.

Who would've thought that a visiting team which got bundled out for 150 odd runs in the first innings will grind Australia to dirt. India have reclaimed the top spot in the World Test Championship and they've done it in some sheer style.

Australia's puzzling batting woes

Australia had given themselves the best chance of getting off to a flier in the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy by hosting India at Perth for the first Test, but their plan has backfired and they have pinned their hopes on the Adelaide Test match, the Pink Ball Test.

Much to Australia's dismay and misfortunes, they had been undefeated at the Optus and it was their fortress for many reasons, but India, after a 3-0 drubbing against New Zealand came out of nowhere and decimated Australia.

Australia are without David Warner, who announced his retirement earlier this year, but their main concern lies with Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith's form who are not firing.

Virat Kohli is fired up after Jasprit Bumrah picks up Steve Smith's wicket on Day1 of 1st Test between India and Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth. | Image: AP

India's tormentor-in-chief, Travis Head tried to stage a fightback at Perth, but the southpaw ran out of partners even before he could know.

The return of dreaded ‘Pink Ball’ Test

But can one loss rule Australia out of the series? the answer is a big No. Let's not forget where the second Test match is being played, at Adelaide, the haunting Pink-ball Test match.

How can one forget, 36 all-out? a shocking loss that transpired in 2020, the year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

India eventually won that series, but Australia's domination in Adelaide is something that India have to be wary about. Australia have played seven Pink Ball Test matches in Adelaide and are yet to lose any.

India's selection headache

Just like Optus, India will look to put an end to Australia's dominance in Adelaide. India have a plenty of selection issues to address ahead of the pink ball Test match.

Rohit Sharma, who missed the first Border-Gavaskar Test due to the birth of his first child has new joined the Indian squad and will play the Pink-Ball Test.

This leaves KL Rahul's future handing in the balance and it will be interesting to see if he bats down the order in the second Test match. With Shubman Gill pretty much doubtful for the Pink-Ball Test, KL might bat at number three and this will be India's best bet.

