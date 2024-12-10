Search icon
Published 15:05 IST, December 10th 2024

MATCH-FIXING in Abu Dhabi T10? ICC Bans Sunny Dhillon For 6 Years

Sunny Dhillon, a former assistant coach of an Abu Dhabi T10 League franchise, was banned from all forms of cricket for six years by the sport's governing body.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Sunny Dhillon banned by ICC | Image: PTI (Used for representational purpose)

Time and again, charges of corruption and cheating has marred the gentleman's game. With the rise of franchise leagues in the cricket scape, match fixing has rampant. Sunny Dhillon, a former assistant coach of an Abu Dhabi T10 League franchise, was on Tuesday banned from all forms of cricket for six years by the sport's governing body for "attempting" to fix matches. Dhillon was charged last year. The ban has been back dated to September 13, 2023, the date Dhillon was provisionally suspended.

‘Sunny Dhillon has been found to have breached the ECB Anti-Corruption Code’

"Sunny Dhillon has been found to have breached the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code and has been banned from all cricket for a period of six years," said the ICC in a statement.

Dhillon, a former assistant coach of a franchise team, was one of eight individuals charged last year for breaching the Anti-Corruption Code. The charges are related to the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League and alleged attempts to influence the outcome of matches during the tournament.

‘Efforts were disrupted by the ICC’

"These efforts were disrupted by the ICC and the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (DACO) for the purposes of the ECB's Code for the tournament," the ICC said.

Two other individuals Parag Sanghvi and Krishan Kumar Chaudhary were among the eight individuals charged by the ICC on different counts of corruption during the 2021 edition of Emirates T10 League.

 

Updated 16:13 IST, December 10th 2024

