Published 10:33 IST, December 8th 2024

'It Didn't Feel Right': Mohammed Siraj Accuses Travis Head Of Lying About His Fiery Send-Off

India pacer Mohammed Siraj has accused Australian batter Travis Head of lying about their on-field controversy on day 2 of the Adelaide test match.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Mohammed Siraj gives Travis Head a fiery send-off on day 2 of Adelaide Test | Image: AP

The currently ongoing Border Gavaskar Series between India and Australia has not been without it's heated moments. One of these moments occurred during the second day of the second test in Adelaide when Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj picked up the wicket of Australian batter Travis Head. Siraj got Head out with a delivery that bowled over the Aussie batter. As the batter walked towards the pavilion, Siraj and Head got into a heated argument with Siraj giving Head a fiery send off. 

This moment in the match went viral and has turned into a massive controversy in the cricket world. 

Travis Head Shares Controversy From His Point Of View 

Australian batter Travis Head had the opportunity to share the controversy from his point of view as he put the fault on the Indian bowler. 

According to Travis Head all he did was praise the Indian bowler but Siraj misunderstood him and got angry and gave the fiery reaction. Now ahead of the third day, Mohammed Siraj has broken his silence on the events that took place on the field and accused Travis Head of lying about the events. 

Siraj Speaks Out Against Head, Says Aussie Batter Lied 

In an interview with Harbhajan Singh, Mohammed Siraj revealed that Travis Head lied in the press conference and never said ‘well bowled’ to the Indian pacer.  

"I enjoyed bowling a lot and they were batting really well. When batters hit the good balls for boundaries, you can't help. Whatever you saw on TV, I didn't say anything disrespectfully. It was just part of my celebration. Whatever he said in the press conference was false. He never said 'well bowled'. We respect each other and cricket is a gentleman's game. It didn't feel right to me .We know how to make a comeback, we are always staying positive and trying our best to rise to the occasion," said Mohammed Siraj while speaking to Harbhajan Singh. 

Mohammed Siraj got Travis Head out at 140. 

Updated 10:33 IST, December 8th 2024

