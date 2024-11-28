Search icon
Published 17:30 IST, November 28th 2024

Mohammed Siraj Dating Mahira Sharma? Actor's Latest Post Sparks Dating Buzz Among Fans

While neither Mohammed Siraj nor Mahira Sharma has confirmed a relationship, fans are excitedly speculating about the possibility of a connection between them.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Mohammed Siraj and Mahira Sharma | Image: BCCI/instagram.com/MahiraSharma

Rumors are circulating about a possible romance between Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj and actress Mahira Sharma, known for her appearance on the television show Bigg Boss. The speculation began when Siraj liked Mahira's stunning pictures on Instagram, which quickly went viral with over 8 lakh likes. Fans were quick to notice Mohammed Siraj's like and took to social media to discuss the potential connection between the two.

Is Mohammed Siraj dating actor Mahira Sharma?

Mahira Sharma's pictures, posted in a backless outfit, caught the attention of many, including Mohammed Siraj. The fast bowler, who was recently signed by Gujarat Titans (GT) for INR 12.25 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction, seemingly showed his appreciation for the actor's post. This simple gesture has led to a flurry of comments and discussions on social media, with fans humorously remarking, "Siraj bhai ne like kiya hua hai" and “Koun Koun Dsp Siraj Ka Like Dekhne Aaya Hai.”

While neither Mohammed Siraj nor Mahira Sharma has confirmed a relationship, fans are excitedly speculating about the possibility of a connection between the two. As of now, the rumors remain speculative, and only time will tell if there's any truth to the supposed dating buzz.

Also Read: Desperate AUS Call-Up Uncapped Player As Mitchell Marsh Comes Up Sore After Perth Trashing By India

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj is currently busy with the Indian cricket team in Australia, where they are playing a five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. India have won the first Test match in Perth to take a 1-0 lead in the contest. Siraj bowled superbly in the first Test match as India won by a huge margin of 295 runs. 

Also Read: Rohit Sharma-Led Team India Meet Australian PM, Anthony Albanese Before IND vs AUS 2nd Test

Updated 17:31 IST, November 28th 2024

