Siraj Recreates Viral 'I Believe Only Jassi Bhai' Moment With Bumrah After India Wins Perth Test

Team India secured a dominant-fashioned win over Australia in the opening test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Perth. While not having stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Shami, stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah led the play efficiently as the Men in Blue showcased dominance and flair over the hosts. The energy in the Indian Cricket Team's dressing room is at an all-time high after the win over the Pat Cummins-led side. Amid the fervour, Mohammed Siraj recreates a viral moment involving Jasprit Bumrah.

Mohammed Siraj Recreates ‘ I believe only Jassi bhai ’ Moment With Jasprit Bumrah After Perth Test Win

The BCCI shared a video of Team India's behind-the-scenes celebration after they triumphed over Australia in the Perth Test. The video featured the Indian Team players rejoicing in the win at the Optus Stadium as they made an unbelievable comeback in red-ball cricket. India's win was huge, given that the team was coming off a humiliating series loss at the hands of New Zealand.

In the video, Mohammed Siraj looked pumped as the cameras walked with him. The Team India pacer meets Jasprit Bumrah midway, and he recreated the viral remark that he made for the pacer after Team India's T20 World Cup win at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. An emotional Siraj heaped praise for Jasprit's brilliance throughout that tournament, and he did the viral moment again.

"I believe only Jassi bhai because he is a game-changer," Siraj said in the video as he hugged skipper Bumrah.

Speaking of the match, Jasprit Bumrah led a fierce group of Indian players to their most convincing Test victory on Australian soil, winning by an overwhelming 295 runs. On the fourth day of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India bowled out the hosts, who were aiming for a massive 534, for 238 in 58.4 overs, led by the stand-in captain with a match-haul of 8/72. It was a stunning comeback which will go down as one of the nation's greatest moments in international cricket. With 61.11 percentage points, the win put India back at the top of the World Test Championship rankings.