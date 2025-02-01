'We Got The Green Light': Morne Morkel Issues Clarification On Fielding Harshit Rana As Dube's Concussion Stand-in

The deployment of Harshit Rana as a concussion replacement for Shivam Dube created a bit of controversy on the internet. Questions have been raised about Team India's win in the fourth T20I, which gave them an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the series. Rana debuted in T20Is as a concussion substitute and was an instant success for the Indians, finishing the game with 4-0-33-3. As impressive as it may sound, the bowler's inclusion has sparked debate, with pundits unable to see Harshit as a comparable replacement for Dube. In response to the backlash, Coach Morne Morkel clarified the situation.

Morne Morkel Clears The Air Over The Harshit Rana Substitution Controversy

Amid the backlash on implementing Harshit Rana as Shivam Dube's like-for-like replacement, Morne Morkel has issued a clarification on the scenario. The India bowling coach said that they had simply presented a name, and it was the match referee's decision to approve the call. He added that he had to get Rana prepared quickly, as he the seamer was having dinner.

“As far as I’m aware, Shivam Dube obviously took the knock against the head and came off the field during the innings break with mild headache symptoms. We took a name forward to the match referee in terms of a suitable substitution and from there, it’s up to the referee to take that decision. So a decision was made.

Harshit Rana celebrates the wicket of Liam Livingstone during the fourth T20 cricket match between England and India in Pune | Image: AP Photo

“Harshit was having dinner. He had to get himself ready as quickly as possible to get onto the field and bowl. Yeah, I thought he did an excellent job. No, like I said that it goes to the powers above me, match referee, he made the decision. We can only take the name forward and from there, it’s out of our hands. We got the green light to go with that and we gave him the opportunity,” said Morkel at the post-match press conference.

India Secure Unassailable Lead Against England, Go 3-1 Up In T20Is

Speaking of the match-up, India has an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the five-match series after defeating England by 15 runs in the fourth Twenty20 International to complete the series. India was invited to bat first, and after falling behind at 12 for 3, they were able to surpass 150 thanks to an 87-run partnership between Pandya (53 off 30 balls) and Dube (53 off 34 balls). India defeated 181 for 9 thanks to their dominant fifties.

Following Varun Chakravarthy's 2-28 to bowl out England for 166, spinner Ravi Bishnoi (3/28) and concussion substitute Harshit Rana (3/33) shared six wickets between them.