MS Dhoni's 'Icy Cool' Avatar in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Promo Ad is BREAKING Internet | WATCH VIDEO

It is a treat for MS Dhoni fans as the former India captain features in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 latest promo ad. In the creative ad, Dhoni is in middle of snow and he claims it is very cold. In the clip, Dhoni discusses how all matches of the CT 2025 will be a do-or-die contest and how the former India skipper will need DRS, Dhoni Refrigeration System, to view all the action. The ICC CT 2025 gets underway on February 19. The clip is already going viral on social space and this again goes to show the popularity of Dhoni even after he has retired. For the unversed, Dhoni led India to the CT title in 2013.