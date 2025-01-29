Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 09:13 IST, January 29th 2025

MS Dhoni's 'Icy Cool' Avatar in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Promo Ad is BREAKING Internet | WATCH VIDEO

It is a treat for MS Dhoni fans as the former India captain features in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 latest promo ad.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Dhoni in CT 25 Promo | Image: Star Sports Screengrab

It is a treat for MS Dhoni fans as the former India captain features in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 latest promo ad. In the creative ad, Dhoni is in middle of snow and he claims it is very cold. In the clip, Dhoni discusses how all matches of the CT 2025 will be a do-or-die contest and how the former India skipper will need DRS, Dhoni Refrigeration System, to view all the action. The ICC CT 2025 gets underway on February 19. The clip is already going viral on social space and this again goes to show the popularity of Dhoni even after he has retired. For the unversed, Dhoni led India to the CT title in 2013. 

ALSO READ: Did ICC CEO Resign Due to Unpreparedness of Venues in PAK For CT 25?

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, the much-awaited Champions Trophy is scheduled to start on February 19. India will play all it's matches in Dubai after the Pakistan Cricket Board agreed to the ‘hybrid’ model. 

With a few days left for the marquee event, concerns are growing over the readiness of the host venues, particularly the National Stadium in Karachi, which is still far from complete ahead of the looming deadline. With just a day left before the 30 January handover to the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is facing intense scrutiny over the state of its stadiums in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

ALSO READ: ICC CEO Geoff Allardice Steps Down Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025

India would be playing their tournament opener against Bangladesh. Then they play the high-octane game against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23. 

Updated 09:24 IST, January 29th 2025

Champions Trophy MS Dhoni
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: