MuchWow! How Team India Celebrated Historic PD Champions Trophy Win - WATCH VIDEO

It was historic in every sense as Team India went on to beat England to clinch the PD Champions Trophy 2025. The Men in Blue beat England by 79 runs in a thrilling final at the FTZ Cricket Grounds, Katunayake. It was a moment to savour for the specially-abled men from India. Following the win, the team was over the moon. In a clip that is going viral on social space, one can see the joy and what the win exactly means to the players. All the members of the Indian team rushed to the centre of the ground - some holding Indian flags, while some others were hugging each other. Here is the viral video.