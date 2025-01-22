Published 07:56 IST, January 22nd 2025
#MuchWow! How Team India Celebrated Historic PD Champions Trophy Win - WATCH VIDEO
It was historic in every sense as Team India went on to beat England to clinch the PD Champions Trophy 2025.
It was historic in every sense as Team India went on to beat England to clinch the PD Champions Trophy 2025. The Men in Blue beat England by 79 runs in a thrilling final at the FTZ Cricket Grounds, Katunayake. It was a moment to savour for the specially-abled men from India. Following the win, the team was over the moon. In a clip that is going viral on social space, one can see the joy and what the win exactly means to the players. All the members of the Indian team rushed to the centre of the ground - some holding Indian flags, while some others were hugging each other. Here is the viral video.
WATCH VIDEO
AS IT HAPPENED
After winning the toss and choosing to bat, India posted a commanding total of 197/4 in their allotted 20 overs, with England being bowled out for 118 in response.
The final was highlighted by an extraordinary batting display from Yogendra Bhadoria, who dominated the English bowling attack with a spectacular 73 runs off just 40 balls, including four boundaries and five sixes at an impressive strike rate of 182.50. In the bowling department, India's Radhika Prasad led the charge with exceptional figures of 4/19 in 3.2 overs. Captain Vikrant Keni demonstrated his all-round capabilities with a miserly spell of 2/15 in three overs, while Ravindra Sante maintained pressure throughout with figures of 2/24 in his four-over spell.
Meanwhile, Team India led by Rohit Sharma would also participate in the Champions Trophy. Team India will play all it's matches in Dubai.
Updated 07:59 IST, January 22nd 2025