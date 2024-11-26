Mumbai Indians' 22-Year-Old Surprise Pick Has Already Scored a 40-Ball Century In T20 Cricket

IPL 2025 Auction: Mumbai Indians are a champion side and there is no doubt to it. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians share ten titles between them and both the franchises have won five titles each. Alongside Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians too are the most successful IPL franchise. Mumbai will entered the IPL auction with a clear intent, to hunt for match-winners and seems like they definitely got a few.

Bevon Jacobs: A New Star In The Making For MI?

Mumbai Indians were pretty smart with their picks and made some steals in the recently IPL 2025 Mega Auction. The five-time champion picked Bevon Jacobs for his base price of Rs 30 lakh. The youngster will rub shoulders with the biggest stars of the game in Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and others. So far Jacobs has scored 134 runs from six T20 innings at an average of 33.50, but has a strike rate of 188.73.

Watch The Highlights Of Jacob's 40-Ball Century

Mumbai Indians Squad for IPL 2025

Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Allah Ghazanfar, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Krishnan Shrijith, Raj Angad Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Lizaad Williams and Vignesh Puthur

Mumbai Indians Eye Redemption

After the happenings of IPL 2024, the seventeenth season of the cash-rich Indian Premier League, there were several questions raised on Hardik Pandya's future as the Mumbai Indians skipper. Hardik Pandya has also been stripped off India's T20I captaincy. But ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auctions, Mumbai Indians have clarified that Pandya will continue to lead the side.