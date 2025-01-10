'My Chapter Is Over': Bangladesh Veteran Tamim Iqbal Officially Calls Time To His International Cricket Career

Veteran Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal has officially announced his retirement from international cricket. This is the second time that the cricketer has announced his intention to step down. The last time he did was in July 2023 during an emotional press conference. But he reversed his intention after 24 hours due to the intervention of then-Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina.

Tamim Iqbal Announces Retirement From International Cricket After Reversing Initial Decision In 2023

In a lengthy post over social media, Tamim Iqbal made his announcement of his retirement from international cricket. The veteran revealed that it was skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto who urged him to return to the team. He has also discussed the situation with the BCB selection committee. Iqbal also said that he was grateful to them to keep him under consideration for the upcoming ICC tournament, the Champions Trophy 2025.

“I have been away from international cricket for a long time. That distance will remain. My chapter in international cricket is over. I have been thinking about this for a long time. Now that a big event like the Champions Trophy is coming up, I do not want to be the focus of anyone's attention, which could lead to the team losing their focus. Of course, I did not want this to happen before, too.

"The decision to retire or continue playing is the right of a cricketer or any professional sportsman. I have given myself time. Now I feel that the time has come. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto sincerely asked me to return to the team. There were discussions with the selection committee too. I am grateful to them for still considering me in the team. However, I have listened to my own heart," Tamim Iqbal wrote in a lengthy post on Facebook, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Tamim Iqbal Reveals Reason To Opt Out Of BCB Central Contract

Further in the post, the Bangladesh veteran offered some details on opting out of central contract. Tamim Iqbal expressed that he opted out as he wanted to keep himself out of consideration in the national squad. He added that the BCB waiting for his response was unnecessary.