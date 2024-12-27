New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How To Watch The First T20I Live In India, USA, UK and AUS?

New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be facing off in a three match T20 series. The two teams will be playing the series in New Zealand. Sri Lanka have travelled to take on New Zealand in the three match series. Sri Lanka are making a long tour of New Zealand as after the three match T20 series, the two teams will also be playing an ODI series.

Where will New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match be played?

The 1st T20I match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be played at Bay Oval in New Zealand.

When will New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match be played?

The 1st T20I match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be played on Saturday, December 28th at 11:45 AM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match in India?

The live broadcast of the 1st T20I match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch live streaming New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match in India?

The live streaming of the 1st T20I match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be available on SonyLIV in India.

How to watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can not watch the 1st T20I match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

How to watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the 1st T20I match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka live on TNT Sport.

