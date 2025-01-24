No Indian Player Included As ICC Releases ODI Playing XI Of The Year

India's lack of international commitments in the 50-over format in 2024 had a bearing on the ICC men's ODI Team of the Year with not a single cricketer from the country making it to the list released on Friday.

The all-star team announced by the ICC features four players from Sri Lanka, three each from Pakistan and Afghanistan and one from the West Indies. India played only three ODIs -- an away series against Sri Lanka --, losing two of them while the third one ended in a tie.

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka was named skipper of the ICC team as well for his stupendous batting through the year. In his 16 ODI appearances in 2024, Asalanka scored 605 Runs at an average of 50.2 Average, including a century and four fifties.

Sri Lanka played 18 ODIs in the year gone by, the highest among all teams, and won 12 of them. Pakistan picked up seven victories from its nine ODI engagements, while Afghanistan won eight of their 14 one-dayers.

Big-hitting West Indian Sherfane Rutherford, who made his international debut in 2023, was the lone non-Asian in the all star XI for his 425 runs from nine games at an astonishing average of 106.2.

ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year for 2024: