Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 14:47 IST, January 24th 2025

No Indian Player Included As ICC Releases ODI Playing XI Of The Year

India's lack of international commitments in the 50-over format in 2024 had a bearing on the ICC men's ODI Team of the Year with not a single cricketer from the country making it to the list released on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Champions trophy Indian squad released Rohit Sharma can pick this playing XI for CT 2025 | Image: AP

India's lack of international commitments in the 50-over format in 2024 had a bearing on the ICC men's ODI Team of the Year with not a single cricketer from the country making it to the list released on Friday.

The all-star team announced by the ICC features four players from Sri Lanka, three each from Pakistan and Afghanistan and one from the West Indies. India played only three ODIs -- an away series against Sri Lanka --, losing two of them while the third one ended in a tie.

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka was named skipper of the ICC team as well for his stupendous batting through the year. In his 16 ODI appearances in 2024, Asalanka scored 605 Runs at an average of 50.2 Average, including a century and four fifties.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir's Ex-KKR Teammate Accuses Him Of Insulting Sourav Ganguly

Sri Lanka played 18 ODIs in the year gone by, the highest among all teams, and won 12 of them. Pakistan picked up seven victories from its nine ODI engagements, while Afghanistan won eight of their 14 one-dayers.

Big-hitting West Indian Sherfane Rutherford, who made his international debut in 2023, was the lone non-Asian in the all star XI for his 425 runs from nine games at an astonishing average of 106.2.

Also Read: Sehwag And Wife Aarti Unfollow Each Other From Instagram: REPORT

ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year for 2024: 

 Charith Asalanka (C) (Sri Lanka), Saim Ayub (Pakistan), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan), Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka), Kusal Mendis (WK) (Sri Lanka), Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan), Haris Rauf (Pakistan), AM Ghazanfar (Afghanistan). 

Updated 14:47 IST, January 24th 2025

Recommended

Woman 'Gangraped' in Bihar Over Refusal to Give Cigarettes, 4 Held
India News
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Friday Result OUT- Check Lucky Winners
Utility News
Asaduddin Owaisi Among 10 MPs Suspended Over Waqf Bill Row
India News
Saif Attack Mystery Deepens, Lawyer Claims Accused’s Face Doesn’t Match
Entertainment News
Several Feared Dead in Massive Explosion in Ordnance Factory in Bhandara
India News
Rape Accused Out on Bail Found Dead in Bareilly, Murder Suspected
India News
Sky Force X Review: Netizens Say Film 'Relies On A Very Boring Script'
Entertainment News
Karnataka Reports 1st Case of Mpox This Year in Bengaluru
India News
National Girl Child Day: PM Reiterates Govt Commitment to Empower Girls
India News
Sehwag And Wife Aarti Unfollow Each Other From Instagram: REPORT
SportFit
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: