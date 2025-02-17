Not Shaheen Afridi; Harbhajan Singh Predicts Pakistan Cricketer Who Could be a Threat For Rohit Sharma's India in ICC CT 25

There is much hype around the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Pakistan . Popularly known as the ‘Mother of all Battles’, the game is expected to garner a record viewership in Dubai. While speculations and predictions are rife among fans, former India legend, Harbhajan Singh, who has been part of India-Pakistan matches during his playing days, gave his two cents on the game. As per Harbhajan, it is an ‘overhyped match’. He also reckoned it would be a ‘one-sided’ contest.

‘This is an overhyped match’

“India and Pakistan. You heard it right—this is an overhyped match. There is nothing in it. Look at their main batters. Their star batter is Babar Azam, and his average against India is 31. A top batter should average around 50. Then there is Rizwan, a good player, but his average against India is 25. Fakhar Zaman, their only full-time opener, has an average of 46. It’s a good average. Fakhar can take the game away from India,” Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

Team India's Mission Dubai