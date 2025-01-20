'Obviously Disappointed': Shreyas Iyer Calls Out Kolkata Knight Riders Management, Cites 'Lack Of Communication' for KKR Exit

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer made a massive claim over why he left Kolkata Knight Riders after leading the side to the title. While it is unheard of a captain not being retained by a franchise after leading the side to the title, Iyer went through it. Months after the IPL title, Iyer, who is now the captain of Punjab Kings, has broken his silence. Iyer claims there was lack of communication from the franchise and that did not go down well with him.

‘Was perplexed about what’s happening’

“Certainly, I had a fantastic time winning the championship at KKR. The fan following was outstanding, they were electrifying in the stadium and I loved every moment I spent there. So obviously, we had a conversation straight after the IPL championship. But for a few months, there was a layover and no concrete effort in having a retention talk. I was perplexed about what’s happening. So, because of a lack of communication, we came to a situation where we parted ways, mutually. And that’s the long and short of it,” Shreyas Iyer said, speaking at Idea Exchange.

Claiming that he eventually had to take a call, Iyer said that the times he spent with Shah Rukh Khan was ‘phenomenal’.

‘Obviously disappointed’