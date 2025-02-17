Search icon
Updated 14:43 IST, February 17th 2025

Pakistan A vs Bangladesh, FREE LIVE Streaming, ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Warm-up Match 4: When And Where to WATCH

Pakistan A vs Bangladesh, 4th Match, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Check all live streaming details and updates here of the upcoming game in Dubai.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Pakistan A vs Bangladesh, 4th Match, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Hosts Pakistan would lock horns with Bangladesh in a warm-up game ahead of the start of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. It would be interesting to see the ploys adopted by both sides. For the unversed, Pakistan play two games in different venues on one day. One team plays in Pakistan, while the other plays in Dubai. Bangladesh would like the conditions in Dubai as it may assist the spinners. The Bangladesh team is in Dubai because they play their opener against India at the Dubai International Stadium (DIS). The Mohammad Haris-led Pakistan Shaheens also include Abdul Samad, Aamir Jamal and Ali Raza. Mohammad Wasim Jr, who missed the squad for the eight-nation tournament, will also feature in this match for the Shaheens.

ALSO READ: PCB STOOPS to New Low; No Indian Flag in Gaddafi Stadium Ahead of CT 25

Pakistan-A vs Bangladesh, Warm-Up - Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Pakistan-A vs Bangladesh, Warm-up match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 be played?

The Pakistan-A vs Bangladesh, Warm-up match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be played at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai on Monday, 17 February 2025.

Which TV channels will live telecast Pakistan-A vs Bangladesh, a Warm-up match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India?

Though Star Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India, the warm-up match will not be televised on any of the channels.

ALSO READ: Injury Scare For India Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025

Where to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan-A vs Bangladesh, Warm-up match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

As of now, there is no available information as to who will stream the Pakistan-A Vs Bangladesh, Warm-up match. However, one can stream all the matches of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on the JioHotstar app and website.

Champions Trophy 2025 

Eight teams would feature in the mega event which would be played over three weeks. Hosts Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the curtain-raiser on February 19 in Karachi. 

Published 08:00 IST, February 17th 2025

Champions Trophy Pakistan Bangladesh

