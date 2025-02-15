Updated 11:21 IST, February 15th 2025
Pakistan EMBARRASSED Again Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025; Animal Enters Karachi Stadium During Tri-Series Final | WATCH
Pakistan has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons recently ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
Pakistan has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons recently ahead of the much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy 2025. From breaching deadlines to getting the venues completed to delaying the acceptance of the hybrid model, things have not looked up for Pakistan. Now, with less than a week left for the mega event, Pakistan is in for some more embarrassment. During the tri-series final between Pakistan and New Zealand, an animal entered the field of play. That stopped proceedings for a while, but the clip of the incidence has now gone viral on social space. Pakistan and the PCB is facing the heat again. The official social media handle of the Pakistan cricket team shared the viral clip. The Pakistan Cricket even wrote, “We’ve got some feline company enjoying cricket on the ground.”
NZ BEAT PAK IN TRI-SERIES FINAL
Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham struck half-centuries on top of an all-round bowling performance as New Zealand defeated hosts Pakistan by five wickets in the final to claim the title in the Tri-Nation ODI Series at the National Stadium. This is a big boost for New Zealand ahead of the Champions Trophy on a day when they lost pacer Ben Sears to an injury. With this win, New Zealand finished the tri-series unbeaten.
Mitchell struck a 58-ball 57 while Latham finally came good when it mattered to score a 64-ball 56 and with vital contributions from Devon Conway (48) and Kane Williams (34) reached 245/5 in 45.2 overs to win the match with 28 balls to spare.
Champions Trophy 2025 Opener in Karachi
The opening game of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 will take place at the same National stadium in Karachi. In that game, Pakistan will lock horns with New Zealand.
