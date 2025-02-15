Pakistan EMBARRASSED Again Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025; Animal Enters Karachi Stadium During Tri-Series Final | WATCH

Pakistan has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons recently ahead of the much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy 2025. From breaching deadlines to getting the venues completed to delaying the acceptance of the hybrid model, things have not looked up for Pakistan. Now, with less than a week left for the mega event, Pakistan is in for some more embarrassment. During the tri-series final between Pakistan and New Zealand, an animal entered the field of play. That stopped proceedings for a while, but the clip of the incidence has now gone viral on social space. Pakistan and the PCB is facing the heat again. The official social media handle of the Pakistan cricket team shared the viral clip. The Pakistan Cricket even wrote, “We’ve got some feline company enjoying cricket on the ground.”