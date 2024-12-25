Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman Gives Jaw-Dropping Prediction On India's Champions Trophy Future After PCB Accepts ICC's Hybrid Model

We are still a little over two months away from the start of the much-anticipated 2025 ICC Champions Trophy and Pakistan 's white-ball specialist Fakhar Zaman has predicted the semi-finalists already. Eight teams would feature in the marquee event starting from February 19 and Zaman has surprised us all. As per Zaman, Australia, England and New Zealand would not make the semi-finals. India, Pakistan, South Africa and Afghanistan are the four teams he punted on. While the four teams he picked are good and have every chance of making the final four, but it was a massive surprise to see him overlook Australia, England and New Zealand. All the three teams are giants in the cricketing world. Zaman said this in former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali's YouTube channel.

‘Didn’t know about my illness’

The cricketer has not been playing cricket regularly in recent times, but reports suggest he would be a part of the side. On his fitness which was being speculated as the reason for him being out of action, Zaman stated that he had requested a two-month rest from the PCB due to health concerns. He later discovered that he was suffering from Hyperthyroidism. “I didn’t know about my illness when the team left for Australia. Looking back, I’m relieved I didn’t travel because I wouldn’t have been able to perform in such a condition,” he had said earlier.

