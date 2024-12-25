sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:50 IST, December 25th 2024

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma India's Biggest Hope For Regaining ICC Champions Trophy in 2025; Check Numbers

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are arguably the best batters of the generation, but how do they fare at the ICC Champions Trophy? Let's compare.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rohit, Kohli in CT 25 Promo
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are arguably the best batters of the generation, but how do they fare at the ICC Champions Trophy? The two cricketers have been part of many Champions Trophy matches over the years. They would again be the key for India at the marquee event starting in a little more than two months. Both the Indian stars have been run machines at the Champions Trophy stage over the years and hence they boast of some staggering numbers. While Kohli has featured in 12 CT games, Rohit has played 10. 

Kohli in CT

Kohli has truly lived upto his name at the Champions Trophy over the years scoring big runs. In 12 games at the Champions Trophy, Kohli has amassed 529 runs at an average of 88.2. His strike-rate is also on the higher side, it is 92. Kohli may not have hit a century, but has five fifties to his name in the 12 games. He would once again be India's main man at the marquee event. 

Matches: 12
Runs: 529
Average: 88.2
Strike Rate: 92

Rohit in CT

India captain Rohit Sharma opens and he on most occasions gets his side off to good starts. He would be expected to do the same at the marquee event. In 10 games at the Champions Trophy, Rohit has notched up 481 runs at an average of 53.5 and a strike rate of 83. Rohit, unlike Kohli, has a century in CT and four fifties. 

Matches: 10
Runs: 481
Average: 53.5
Strike Rate: 83

CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025 DETAILS

It is going to be an eight-team tournament starting February 19. India would be playing their tournament opener against Bangladesh and then the big one against arch-rivals Pakistan will happen on February 23 in Dubai. The final of CT will take place on March 9. 

Updated 12:50 IST, December 25th 2024