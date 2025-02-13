Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 22:27 IST, February 13th 2025

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch The Tri-Nation Series Final Live In India, UK, US & PAK?

Pakistan and New Zealand are all set to engage in a head-to-head battle in the Tri-Nation series final as they prepare for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Pakistan vs New Zealand | Image: X/@TheRealPCB

After Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand engaged in a three-way battle for the title, it has come down to the final two opponents. After some heated battles and on-field tussles, hosts Pakistan and New Zealand will lock horns in the summit clash of the Tri-Nation series. Ahead of the competition, take a look at all the details you need to know, including the timings, venue, dates, squad and more.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series Final Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series Final take place?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series Final will commence on Friday, February 14, 2025. The match will begin at 02:30 PM IST.

Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series Final take place?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series Final will be hosted at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

How to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series Final Live telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series Final live telecast via the Sony Sports Network [Channel: Sony Ten 5].

How to watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series Final Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series Final Live Streaming via the FanCode app and website.

Also Read: 'Players Working On Power-Hitting': Harmanpreet Kaur Reflects On The Advancements Of Homegrown Cricketers Playing Domestics

How to watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series Final Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series Final Live via ARY Digital.  The match will begin at 09:00 AM BST onwards

How to watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series Final Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can the Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series Final live telecast will take place at WillowTV. The match will begin at 04:00 AM ET / 01:00 AM PT onwards

How to watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series Final Live Streaming in Pakistan?

Fans in Pakistan can watch Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series Final Live via Ten Sports, PTV Sports HD and A Sports. The match will begin at 02:00 PM PKT onwards.

How to watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series Final in other countries?

  • Bangladesh: T Sports & Tapmad TV
  • South Africa: SuperSports
  • Sri Lanka: Dialog

Also Read: Massive Boost For Mumbai Ahead Of Ranji Trophy Semifinal, Star Indian Batter To Feature After Champions Trophy Snub

Updated 22:27 IST, February 13th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: