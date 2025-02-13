Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch The Tri-Nation Series Final Live In India, UK, US & PAK?

After Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand engaged in a three-way battle for the title, it has come down to the final two opponents. After some heated battles and on-field tussles, hosts Pakistan and New Zealand will lock horns in the summit clash of the Tri-Nation series. Ahead of the competition, take a look at all the details you need to know, including the timings, venue, dates, squad and more.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series Final Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series Final take place?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series Final will commence on Friday, February 14, 2025. The match will begin at 02:30 PM IST.

Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series Final take place?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series Final will be hosted at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

How to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series Final Live telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series Final live telecast via the Sony Sports Network [Channel: Sony Ten 5].

How to watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series Final Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series Final Live Streaming via the FanCode app and website.

How to watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series Final Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series Final Live via ARY Digital. The match will begin at 09:00 AM BST onwards

How to watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series Final Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can the Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series Final live telecast will take place at WillowTV. The match will begin at 04:00 AM ET / 01:00 AM PT onwards

How to watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series Final Live Streaming in Pakistan?

Fans in Pakistan can watch Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series Final Live via Ten Sports, PTV Sports HD and A Sports. The match will begin at 02:00 PM PKT onwards.

