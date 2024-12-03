Search icon
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 11:34 IST, December 3rd 2024

'Pakistan Will Have to...': Kamran Akmal SLAMS BCCI Amid ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Standoff

Amid the Champions Trophy standoff between the PCB and the BCCI, former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal has taken a jibe at India for not sending their team.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Kamran Akmal Slams BCCI | Image: AP

Amid the Champions Trophy standoff between the PCB and the BCCI, former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal has taken a jibe at India for not sending their team. Now that India is not sending their team to Pakistan, Akmal wants Pakistan to take a strong stand and ensure they do not send their team to India as well. He also reckoned India was showing ‘double standards.’ 

ALSO READ: Amid ICC CT 2025 Row; India May Lose Hosting Rights of KEY WC - REPORT

He urged Pakistan to take a firm position, stating that it would help improve the country's image.

"Pakistan will have to take a strong decision and stick to it. That will help Pakistan create a good image. On one hand, they don't want to play us in Pakistan on political issues but on the other hand, they play us in their country and that is a double standard," Kamran Akmal said.

When Did India Last Tour Pakistan

The two Asian cricketing giants last played a bilateral series in 2012-13 when Pakistan toured India for white-ball matches. India last visited Pakistan in 2008 for the 50-over Asia Cup . The Indian team played their matches in the 2023 Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.

PCB COME UP WITH NEW FORMULA

In the latest development, on Sunday, sources told Geo News a new formula has been formed by which India would play all their ICC matches, which are supposed to be played in Pakistan, in Dubai.

ALSO READ: Harbhajan Asks PCB To Keep Ego Aside And Think Of Cricket's Development

Along with this, Pakistan will also play their matches in Dubai, which are scheduled to be played in India. According to Geo News, this formula will be applicable for the next three years, starting from the Champions Trophy 2025.

The next few days would be very interesting to see what eventually happens. 

 

 

Updated 11:40 IST, December 3rd 2024

Asia Cup Champions Trophy

