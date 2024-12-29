Pat Cummins' DRS Appeal Rejected After Controversial Third Umpire Decision Leaves Ravi Shastri and Adam Gilchrist Stunned

On Day 4, Australia ended their second innings with 228/9, with a 333-run advantage over India. Nathan Lyon stayed undefeated on 41, with Scott Boland contributing 10 runs. India's Jasprit Bumrah was the standout bowler, taking four wickets for 56 runs in 24 overs. The Indian bowlers fought valiantly, with Mohammed Siraj claiming three wickets. When play continues, Australia will attempt to set a difficult goal for India as the test remains tightly contested at the MCG.

Pat Cummins Denied DRS After Controversial Third Umpire Decision During IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 4

A dramatic incident involving Pat Cummins marked the beginning of Day 4 of the 4th Test match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. A brief period of uncertainty resulted from the Australian skipper trying to check a third umpire's verdict.

The matter developed when Australia sought to have Mohammed Siraj dismissed, looking to have edged a delivery to the slip fielders. Not sure about the dismissal, the on-field umpies sent the judgement to the third umpire. The third umpire decided, after looking over the tape, that the ball had bounced on the ground following Siraj's bat strike, therefore favouring the batter.

But Cummins and the Australian squad objected to the call, the captain pointing for a DRS review in an effort to reverse the ruling. Though, the on-field umpire told him, the third umpire's decision had already been decided and so could not be appealed any more.

The commentary box got active as the scenario developed with former India cricket player Irfan Pathan jabbing Australia playfully. Referring to a period when they were regularly seen to have more impact over umpires' decisions, he advised the hosts might be under the impression it was 2008. Pathan's comment gave the developing drama a funny turn by highlighting on-field dynamics' difference between past and present.

"This is very interesting. I have never seen this before. He is saying, 'You, as umpires, took it upstairs on your own behalf, but I want to review the decision.' I do think it needs to be looked at very closely," Gilchrist said.

"The umpire said I've seen the ball bounce after it hit the bat. That was a very quick call, a very quick call, just two replays," Shastri said.

For those who might not be familiar, several dubious umpying rulings during India's 2007-08 trip of Australia looked like they were against the Indian team. One particularly noteworthy instance came when Andrew Symonds was not declared out despite a blatant deviation off his bat, which infuriated India. Conversely, although replays revealed the ball had not touched his bat, India's Yuvraj Singh was controversially called out caught.