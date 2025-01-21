PCB ACCUSES BCCI of Bringing Politics Into Cricket Over Rohit Sharma Not Travelling to Pakistan For CT 2025 Opening Ceremony

There are speculations over will India captain Rohit Sharma travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy Opening ceremony or not. Amid all the speculations, a Pakistan Cricket Board official had made a sensational remark on the Board of Control of Cricket in India. The PCB official has gone onto accuse the BCCI of bringing politics to cricket.

‘BCCI is bringing politics into cricket’

"BCCI is bringing politics into cricket, which is not at all good for the game," the PCB official stated.

"They refused to travel to Pakistan. They don’t want to send their captain for the opening ceremony, and now there are reports that they don’t want the host nation’s name printed on their jersey."

As per multiple reports, the Opening Ceremony for the marquee event will take place on February 16 or 17.

Furthermore, it has been confirmed that the opening ceremony will take place in Pakistan, with all participating teams and their captains expected to be present. "The schedule of the opening ceremony will depend on the warm-up matches," a source told PTI.

The much-awaited event will take place from February 19 to March 9. Pakistan and the UAE will host it, and India will play their matches in the UAE under the hybrid model.

India vs Pakistan on Feb 23