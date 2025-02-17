Search icon
Updated 21:16 IST, February 17th 2025

PCB Clarifies Absence Of Indian Tri-colour At Champions Trophy Venue, Drags ICC After Severe Backlash

The Pakistan Cricket Board has been the subject of a severe backlash after fans witnessed the absence of the Indian flag at a Champions Trophy venue.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Virat Kohli celebrates his century | Image: AP

The ICC Champions Trophy is just around the corner and eight teams will be vying for the coveted title. Defending champions Pakistan have been pitted against New Zealand in the tournament opener.

Controversy Erupted Ahead Of Champions Trophy

Alongside Dubai, which will host all India matches, three venues across Pakistan will conduct Champions Trophy matches. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium which is also slated to host one of the semifinals recently was the subject of a controversy. During an event at the venue, fans witnessed except for the Indian flag, all the other seven flags were hoisted and videos started circulating on social media.The Pakistan Cricket Board received severe backlash as fans started criticising the move.

Also Read: 'India Look Clear Favourites': Wasim Akram Exposes Pakistan With Sensational Claim Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025

Both PCB and BCCI accepted a hybrid model for the event and India will play all their matches in Dubai including the much anticipated IND vs PAK clash on February 23. Now the PCB has come up with an explanation and insisted ICC advised them to only unfurl four flags on match days.

A PCB spokesperson confirmed to Hindustan Times, 'The ICC has advised that only four flags will be hoisted on Champions Trophy 2025 match days - ICC (Event Authority), PCB (Event Host) and the two sides competing on that day. Simple.'
Pakistan will be eager to defend their Champions Trophy title on their home soil.

Also Read: Champions Trophy 2025: Most Runs, Centuries, Wickets, Highest Scores And All You Need To Know

Pakistan Will Be Eager To Avoid Any Mishap In Champions Trophy 2025

The 'Men In Green' lost Saim Ayub due to an ankle injury and in his absence, Babar Azam has tried to get into the groove by opening the batting in a few matches. They have been clubbed in Group A with India, Bangladesh and New Zealand while Group B consists of England, Australia, South Africa and Bangladesh.
Pakistan were ousted from the group stages in the last two major ICC events and they will be extra cautious this time to avert any disaster.

Published 21:16 IST, February 17th 2025

