PCB Faces Severe Backlash As Poor Floodlight Blamed For Scary Rachin Ravindra Injury Ahead Of ICC Champions Trophy

New Zealand have suffered a major setback as Rachin Ravindra had to leave the field after being struck in the forehead during the first ODI match at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday. The Kiwis defeated Pakistan by 78 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match ODI series.

Rachin Ravindra Suffered Freak Injury Ahead Of Champions Trophy

The incident happened when Khushdil Shah's slog sweep came straight towards Rachin who was fielding at the deep backward square leg. The ball came very fast towards him and the youngster lost his sight in the floodlights as the ball hit his face. He had to be carried off the pitch and was bleeding profusely.

New Zeland Cricket revealed the player suffered a laceration to the forehead. 'Ravindra sustained a laceration to the forehead which has been addressed and treated at the ground, but is otherwise well. He came through his first HIA well and will continue to be monitored under HIA processes.'

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif explained that LED lights can cause these kinds of incidents as it often becomes very difficult to spot the ball. On Caught Behind he said, 'The glow is more in such lights. Hence, when the ball travels flat, you are often unable to see it.'

People Slammed PCB For Poor Floodlight In Lahore

Since the accident happened, people have lambasted the Pakistan Cricket Board and blamed the floodlights for the accident.

One user wrote on X (Formerly Twitter), 'Pakistan's use of poor-quality Chinese lighting at Gaddafi Stadium has led to an injury for New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra. This is unacceptable, especially with the ICC Champions Trophy being hosted. ICC must take strict action to ensure proper standards are maintained!'

Another fan posted, 'PCB should improve the Quality of light in the Ground. Rachin Ravindra misjudges the ball under bad lights and takes a brutal hit near the eye. Hope he recovers soon.'

Another fan wrote, 'This is literally a shame for Pakistan, they can do anything to harm other players and they did the same by adjusting the LED lights not properly !!'