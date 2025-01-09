PCB's FALSE Update on Stadiums on Claims CT 25 May be Moved Out of Pakistan

Under-pressure to finish the stadiums on time before the Champions Trophy 2025, the PCB has provided an update and that is all false. The PCB has in a reply to reports claims stadiums are not ready, has claimed all venues will be ready by January 25. In a release by the PCB, it has gone on to claim that the facilities at the venues will be world-class. The reality is far from what is being said, the latest visuals show the seats are not there, and seats from other venues are being brought. There is no shade-cover on the stands. The lights are not working and there is debris all around. Recently, a report claimed that in one of the stadiums, even the plaster work is not complete. There is also so much work left with seats, floodlights, facilities and even the outfield and playing surface.