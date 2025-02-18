Search icon
Updated 08:46 IST, February 18th 2025

PCB's LAME Excuse Over Controversial Missing of Indian Flag at Stadiums Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Videos, pictures from the Pakistani stadiums went viral where the Indian flag was missing, while the flags of all other seven participating nations was there.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Indian Flag is missing from Karachi Lahore stadium in Pakistan before Champions Trophy | Image: X/ @Arslan1245

Videos, pictures from the stadiums in Pakistan went viral on social space where the Indian flag was missing, while the flags of all other seven participating nations was there. While this sparked a row, a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) member has finally responded to this development. A PCB source gave an explanation on this and his reason seemed too lame. The PCB source told IANS that the Indian flag was missing because they would not be coming to play their Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Pakistan. 

ALSO READ: BIG Setback For Team India, Crucial Member Leaves Camp in Dubai - REPORT

‘India is not coming to Pakistan…’

"As you know, India is not coming to Pakistan to play its matches during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025; the National Stadium in Karachi, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore have hoisted flags of countries that are going to play at the said venues," said a PCB source.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli Backed To Shatter All Records In Champions Trophy

The source also pointed out that the Indian flag is there at the Dubai International Stadium where the Rohit Sharma -led side will play all it's matches. 

CT 2025 PREVIEW

For the unversed, India will play it's CT 25 opener against Bangladesh and then take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the big-ticket clash on February 23. India will play their last group-stage game against New Zealand. Only two teams will qualify from the two groups to the semi-final. 

Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled to start from February 19 and the mega event will take place in a hybrid model after a mutual contract between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Pakistan are the hosts of the marquee event and the matches will be played in Pakistan's Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi and Dubai. 
 

 

Published 08:40 IST, February 18th 2025

Champions Trophy Pakistan Rohit Sharma Bangladesh

