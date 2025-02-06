Search icon
Published 17:10 IST, February 6th 2025

President Draupadi Murmu Hosts Sachin Tendulkar at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Ex-Cricketer Presents Signed Test Jersey

Draupadi Murmu, the President of India, recently hosted former Team India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his family at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
President Droupadi Murmu, Sachin Tendulkar | Image: ANI [Screengrab]

Smt. Draupadi Murmu, the President of India, hosted the legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. Tendulkar visited the president with wife Anjali and daughter Sara. The former Indian cricketer presented a signed Test jersey to the President of India during his visit.

More to follow…

  

Updated 17:10 IST, February 6th 2025

