  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket News /
Published 22:04 IST, January 25th 2025

President Murmu Bestows Prestigious Titles As R Ashwin Receives Padma Shri, Sreejesh Awarded Padma Bhushan: Check Full List

With the Padma Awards List Being revealed, ex-Hockey India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh received the Padma Bhushan, while cricketer R Ashwin received the Padma Shri.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
PR Sreejesh, R Ashwin | Image: ANI Photo, AP Photo

On the eve of India's 76th Republic Day in 2025, President Draupadi Murmu approved the recipients of the Padma Awards. Several personalities have been named on the list, including sports personalities from distinct realms. A total of five sportspersons have been conferred with the award, and they will be presented with the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri Awards respectively. Some of the biggest stars in the list belong to the sport of hockey and cricket, whose contributions have been noteworthy for the national side.

PR Sreejesh, Ashwin Among Others Bestowed With Prestigious Padma Awards In 2025

Former India hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and recently retired Indian cricketer R Ashwin are among the few names who have been bestowed with the country's most prestigious Padma awards. Sreejesh has been a stalwart of the Indian hockey team who played a key role in Team India's bronze medal finish at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The goalkeeper was the Wall of the Indian hockey side, whose presence added flair and dominance to the Indian side. Another big name is R Ashwin, the veteran Indian spin bowler who recently called time in his International career in the middle of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series. The veteran spinner retired after playing 106 test matches and taking up 537 wickets.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto during Day 1 of the second test match, at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur | Image: ANI Photo

Apart from Sreejesh & Ashwin, legendary Indian footballer IM Vijayan has also been conferred with the Padma Award in 2025. The forward player's contribution to Indian football has been unmatched. He also served as the captain of the national football side from 2000-2004. 2024 Paralympics' Gold Medalist archer Harvinder Singh is also among the stars who will be receiving the prestigious award. The Para Archer helped secure Team India a gold medal in the Men's Individual Recurve Open.

List Of Sports Personalities Being Awarded With Padma Awards In 2025

  1. PR Sreejesh [Hockey]: Padma Bhushan
  2. R Ashwin [Cricket]: Padma Shri
  3. IM Vijayan [Football]: Padma Shri
  4. Satyapal Singh [Wrestling]: Padma Shri
  5. Harvinder Singh [Archery]: Padma Shri

The Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian award to be conferred, followed by the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and the Padma Shri, which is the fourth-highest civilian honour in India. The Padma Award is given to individuals who have made exceptional contributions in a variety of fields, including sports, social service, science, literature, and technology.

Updated 22:04 IST, January 25th 2025

